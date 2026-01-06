WBD reveals its 2026 Olympic Winter Games pundit line-up

L-R Fulvio Valbusa (Italy), Natalie Geisenberger (Germany), Sara Hurtado (Spain), Amy Williams (UK), Tina Maze (International), Annina Rajahuhta (Finland), Jean-Pierre Vidal (France), Kevin Kuske (Germany), Justyna Kowalczyk-Tekieli (Poland), Sandrine Bailly (France)

With just a month to go until the opening ceremony, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has revealed the full pundit line-up set to feature in its coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The on-screen team will feature 107 former athletes who’ve collectively made 218 Olympic Winter Games appearances and hold 109 medals, 41 of which are gold.

They’ll be predominantly based at WBD’s purpose-built studios in the heart of the Olympic village in Cortina at the snowdome in Livigno, and at a variety of venues across the Games’ four geographical clusters as well as at home-based studios in selected territories in Europe.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday 4 February ahead of the Opening Ceremony and will be available on TNT Sports (UK and Ireland), discovery+ (UK), Eurosport (Europe) and HBO Max (Europe).

The line-up by country:

International

Francesca Marsaglia (Alpine Skiing), Tina Maze (Alpine Skiing), Viktoria Rebensburg (Alpine Skiing), Laura Robson (Various), Kevin Rolland (Freestyle Skiing), Martin Schmitt (Ski Jumping)

Denmark

Malene Frandsen (Ice Hockey), Laila Friis Salling (Freestyle Skiing), Stefan Due Schmidt (Speed Skating), Lene Stjerne (Curling), Michael Tyllesen (Figure Skating)

France

Margot Bailet (Alpine Skiing), Sandrine Bailly (Biathlon), Alizée Baron (Freestyle Skiing), Coralie Bentz (Cross Country), Frédéric Bertrand (Luge), Johan Clarey (Alpine Skiing), Pierre-Emmanuel Dalcin (Alpine Skiing), Matthias Dandois (Various), Roddy Darragon (Nordic Combined), Gauthier De Tessières (Alpine Skiing), Jeff Devaux (Nordic Combined), Robin Duvillard (Nordic Combined), Charlotte Girard (Ice Hockey), Clémence Grimal (Snowboarding), Lois Habert (Biathlon), Nicolas Jean-Prost (Ski Jumping), Sébastien Lacroix (Nordic Combined), Maxime Laheurte (Nordic Combined), Robin Ligeon (Snowboarding), Florence Masnada (Alpine Skiing and Ski Mountaineering), Coline Mattel (Ski Jumping), Thierry Mercier (Curling), Nastasia Noens (Alpine Skiing), Véronique Pierron (Speed Skating), Alban Preaubert (Figure Skating), Vincent Ricard (Bobsleigh), Sacha Theocharis (Freestyle Skiing), Jean-Pierre Vidal (Alpine Skiing), Tiffany Zahorski (Figure Skating)

Finland

Tuomas Gronman (Ice Hockey), Lennart Petrell (Ice Hockey), Noora Räty (Ice Hockey), Annina Rajahuhta (Ice Hockey), Tuukka Rask (Ice Hockey), Pekka Rinne (Ice Hockey), Kimmo Timonen (Ice Hockey), Antti Törmänen (Ice Hockey)

Germany

Jochen Behle (Cross Country), Fritz Dopfer (Alpine skiing), Markus Eisenbichler (Ski jumping), Josef Ferstl (Alpine skiing), Anni Friesinger (Speed Skating), Natalie Geisenberger (Luge), Fabian Hambüchen (Reporter), Kevin Kuske (Bobsleigh), Andre Lange (Bobsleigh), Fabian Riessle (Nordic Combined), Michael Rösch (Biathlon), Werner Schuster (Ski Jumping)

Italy

Camilla Alfieri (Alpine Skiing), Kristian Ghedina (Alpine Skiing), Carolina Kostner (Figure Skating), Daniela Merighetti (Alpine Skiing), Elise Nakab (Freestyle Skiing), Fulvio Valbusa (Cross Country), Silvano Varettoni (Alpine Skiing)

Netherlands

Herbert Cool (Biathlon), Jochem Uytdehaage (Speed Skating)

Norway

Tiril Eckhoff (Biathlon), Helene Marie Fossesholm (Cross Country), Ida Marie Hagen (Nordic combined), Robert Johansson (Ski jumping), Henrik L’Abee Lund (Biathlon), Ida Njatun (Speed Skating), Martin Johnsrud Sundby (Cross Country), Lars Vågberg (Curling)

Poland

Katarzyna Bachleda-Curus (Speed Skating), Aida Bella (Speed skating), Mariusz Czerkawski (Ice Hockey), Jakub Kot (Ski Jumping), Justyna Kowalczyk-Tekieli (Cross Country), Dagmara Krzyzynska (Alpine Skiing), Magdalena Palasz (Ski Jumping), Tomasz Sikora (Biathlon / Cross Country), Marcin Szafranski (Alpine Skiing)

Spain

Carolina Ruiz Castillo (Alpine Skiing), Javier Fernandez (Figure Skating), Miguel Galindo (Alpine Skiing), Regino Hernandez (Snowboarding), Sara Hurtado (Figure Skating), Ander Mirambell (Skeleton)

Sweden

Sara Carlsson (Curling), Elisabeth Hogberg (Biathlon), Andre Myhrer (Alpine Skiing), Martina Schriwer (Moguls), Håkan Södergren (Ice Hockey), Mats Sundin (Ice Hockey)

UK

Emma Carrick-Anderson (Alpine Skiing), Lamin Deen (Bobsleigh), Mike Dixon (Biathlon), Ed Drake (Alpine Skiing), Aimee Fuller (Snowboarding), Charlie Guest (Alpine Skiing), Lutalo Muhammad (Various), Eve Muirhead (Curling), Amy Williams (Skeleton)

Scott Young, EVP at WBD Sports Europe, said: “To authentically tell the stories of the Olympics and unlock the power of the Games for our audiences, we have called upon the expertise of some of the greatest athletes ever to have taken to the snow and ice.

“With iconic champions in each sport and voices that will resonate with fans across the continent, Team WBD will light up Milano Cortina 2026 like no-one else can.

“Our talented team will be broadcasting from the heart of the Nations Village at our state-of-the-art studio as well as from every venue to get closer to the athletes competing and to uncover every story.

“This, coupled with our coverage of every event on our streaming platforms such as HBO Max, will present the ultimate Olympic experience and allow us to supercharge viewership of the Games as they return to Europe.”