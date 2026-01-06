The Running Man gets digital and disc release dates

Edgar Wright’s 2025 The Running Man remake will be available to buy from digital stores on January 13th followed by a digital rental release 2 weeks later and a physical release on March 2nd.
The story takes place within a deadly game show where contestants must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward.
When Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is coerced into the competition by the show’s ruthless producer (Josh Brolin) his instincts and grit turn him into a fan favorite – and a threat to the entire system.
4K UHD Blu-ray extras include:
- Commentary By Writer/Director Edgar Wright, Actor Glen Powell, And Writer Michael Bacall
- Featurettes
- The Running Man Commercials: In-world commercials for the show you definitely shouldn’t audition for—but can’t stop watching.
- The Running Man Show: Dive deeper into the show with its hardest hits, signature opening titles, and the official rules every contestant has to face.
- The Runners – Self Tapes: Raw, unfiltered self-tape submissions from the show’s desperate, overconfident, and occasionally unlucky contestants.
- Speed The Wheel: A satirical in-world game show where running for your life is just another studio challenge.
- Stunts Compilation
- Hair, MakeUp And Costume Test
- Deleted And Extended Scenes: Additional moments cut from the final film.
- Trailers & Digital Spots
Blu-ray extras:
- The Hunters And The Hunted
- Welcome To The Running Man: Designing The World
- Surviving The Game: Shooting The Running Man