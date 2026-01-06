The Running Man gets digital and disc release dates

Edgar Wright’s 2025 The Running Man remake will be available to buy from digital stores on January 13th followed by a digital rental release 2 weeks later and a physical release on March 2nd.

The story takes place within a deadly game show where contestants must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward.

When Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is coerced into the competition by the show’s ruthless producer (Josh Brolin) his instincts and grit turn him into a fan favorite – and a threat to the entire system.

4K UHD Blu-ray extras include:

Commentary By Writer/Director Edgar Wright, Actor Glen Powell, And Writer Michael Bacall

Featurettes

The Running Man Commercials: In-world commercials for the show you definitely shouldn’t audition for—but can’t stop watching.

The Running Man Show: Dive deeper into the show with its hardest hits, signature opening titles, and the official rules every contestant has to face.

The Runners – Self Tapes: Raw, unfiltered self-tape submissions from the show’s desperate, overconfident, and occasionally unlucky contestants.

Speed The Wheel: A satirical in-world game show where running for your life is just another studio challenge.

Stunts Compilation

Hair, MakeUp And Costume Test

Deleted And Extended Scenes: Additional moments cut from the final film.

Trailers & Digital Spots

Blu-ray extras: