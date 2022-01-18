Love F1 Drive to Survive? Check Out These Motorsport Series

Formula One is cool again, and even the Americans are lapping it up. In November 2021, ESPN reported that the audience had increased from 608,000 viewers per race in 2020 to a whopping 947,000 viewers on average a year later.

One of the big reasons for that 56% uplift is the Netflix series, Drive to Survive, which has given fans a fascinating insight into the behind-the-scenes happenings within the sport, and while die-hard fans may not care too much for the sometimes over the top drama, it has certainly added a fun element to F1 which has piqued the interest of millions worldwide.

Netflix has announced that similar shows for golf and tennis will follow, but if you can’t get enough of the high speed action, there are plenty of shows you can watch while you wait for Drive to Survive season four.

Grand Prix Driver – Prime Video

This four-part series was the first of its kind in Formula One, and offered viewers a peek into the inner workings of McLaren, one of the most prestigious teams in the sport’s history.

Think of it as a Drive to Survive prequel, starring one of the Netflix series’ most popular participants, McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

Michael Douglas is fantastic as the narrator, and this is well worth a watch if Drive to Survive got you hooked on F1.

Formula E: Unplugged – YouTube

Rather like F1, Formula E is a single-seater motorsport championship in which drivers compete in teams of two over a series of races across the globe.

The big difference is that it features electric-powered race cars, and since the Gen2 car was introduced, there are no mandatory pit stops.

Races go on for just over 45 minutes, making it a very quick and easy event to consume, and the same can be said for each episode of ‘Unplugged’.

There are 15 chapters to watch, and they are all around 15 minutes each.

Fernando – Prime Video

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso is one of the sport’s most popular figures, and fans of his can see what the Spaniard has been up to outside of F1 since his departure in 2019.

Follow Fernando’s journey through the Indy500, Dakar Rally, and eventually back to F1 in season two of this Prime Video series.

Perhaps even more interesting is the glimpse into Alonso’s personal life, which you don’t see too much of in other racing documentaries.

After finishing 10th in the Drivers Standings in 2021, Alonso is a long shot to make it a hat-trick of world titles, and by claiming the LiveScore Bet welcome offer, you can claim free bets and get odds of 50/1 on the veteran.

Le Mans: Racing is Everything – Prime Video

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is unique to say the least, and tests drivers’ endurance like no other motorsport race.

In 2017, Prime Video released a six-episode series following the competitors as they prepare for the legendary race.

You get access to all six teams, and also learn about the history of the event which has inspired so many.

MotoGP (launching in 2022) – Prime Video

Another motorsport championship looking to replicate the success of Drive to Survive is MotoGP, which will premiere in 2022.

There will be eight 50-minute episodes, and the show, made in collaboration with THE MEDIAPRO STUDIO, looks back on the 2021 campaign in which Fabio Quartararo came out on top.

The UK is one of more than 150 countries in which this series will be available to view on Prime Video.