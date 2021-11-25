MotoGP announces new Prime Video docuseries

A new documentary series taking viewers behind the scenes of the MotoGP World Championship is heading to Prime Video next year.

Produced by The Mediapro Studio, in collaboration with Dorna, the eight-part series will follow some of the biggest names in the sport, including Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT), Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), plus team managers and key figures within the paddock.

With unprecedented access, the series promises to take viewers behind doors that, until now, have often been closed.

From training sessions to team meetings and everything in between, the sporting and personal side of MotoGP will take viewers on a journey through the pinnacle of motorcycle racing, offering unique insight into the day-to-day workings of the teams and riders.

Barry Furlong, VP Prime Video EU: “MotoGP is a demanding, impressive sport with a global fanbase and we’re sure that this new Amazon Exclusive production will not disappoint the fans.

“We are delighted to continue the collaboration between The Mediapro Studio and Prime Video to create quality content with global sports stars.”

Manel Arroyo, Chief Commercial Officer at Dorna Sports: “The close collaboration between all parties, and this project with Mediapro and Prime Video, more than ensures that it will be a success.

“During this intense season, which ended in Valencia, the work between Dorna and The Mediapro Studio has been constant, with the idea of extracting the best and most outstanding moments of each Grand Prix of the season.

“The help of the six manufacturers, the teams and the riders will help us see and enjoy so many things that, until now, have remained behind closed doors, creating a product that will live up to the impressive quality and experience of their previous productions and documentaries.”