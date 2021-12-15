Making the most of your holiday free time

The run-up to Christmas can be hectic, what with buying presents, getting everything sent off, stocking up on food and drink and decorating your home. But once work finishes and Christmas Eve is upon us, it’s time to relax, at least for a few days. The Christmas and New Year period can be an extended stretch of quality free time, especially once the day itself has been and gone. But it’s up to you to make the most of it.

Have a Christmas staycation

Some people like to go abroad over the Christmas and New Year period, which is a great way of maximising your free time and using it to its full potential. But this year, more than most, many of us will be staying at home. This doesn’t mean that the time is wasted, as a Christmas staycation can be just as much fun and fulfilling.

If the weather stays cold and dry, or even if there’s a flurry of snow, long walks around your local area can be extremely rewarding. Get up early to make the most of the daylight and explore the paths less well-trodden. If you live in a city, head for the nearest park or green space. Nature is often at its most beautiful in midwinter when the summer crowds are absent.

Indoor attractions

If you’re staying in, why not fire up your PC, laptop, tablet or even your smartphone to find some online games you can enjoy? Playing the best slots games at an online casino can be a great way to while away dark and rainy days, or just to fill in half an hour while the rest of the family is getting ready. Even if you don’t have a console, there are a huge number of free games you can access via the internet.

As well as games, Christmas can be the perfect time to catch up with films and TV box sets on demand. If you’ve upgraded to the new Amazon fire stick, then you’ll want to get stuck in to all of your top streaming channels as soon as possible. You’re sure to find a new favourite programme or movie before the season is over.

Out with the old

If you’re looking for something more productive to do, this is the perfect time for a clear-out of things you don’t need anymore. It can feel good to head into the New Year having decluttered both mentally and physically. Strip away what you don’t need, or what seems to belong to a previous life, and make exciting plans for a fresh start come January first.

Begin a project

The Christmas break is also the ideal time to begin planning a long-term project that will see you well into the new year. Examples could include a major home DIY undertaking, starting a course, or launching into a new hobby. Maybe it’s time to write your first novel! Do some thinking and dreaming to lay the foundations for your New Year resolutions.

There’s no excuse to be bored for a moment during your holiday downtime. Pack in as much or as little as you want and enjoy the holiday season to the full.