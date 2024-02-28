Masters of the Air – Apple TV+ reveals new documentary celebrating the 100th Bomb Group 

A new documentary honouring the real-life heroes of the 100th Bomb Group is coming to Apple TV+ next month.

Narrated by Tom Hanks the hour-long documentary highlights the true stories of several characters and real-life airmen featured in the streaming service’s drama series Masters of the Air.

Those featured include John Egan (played in the drama by Callum Turner), Gale Cleven (played by Austin Butler), Harry Crosby (played by Anthony Boyle), Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal (played by Nate Mann), Frank Murphy (played by Jonas Moore), Alexander Jefferson (played by Brandon Cook), and Richard Macon (played by Josiah Cross).

The Bloody Hundredth will premiere globally on March 15th just in time for the Masters of the Air series finale.