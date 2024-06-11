Max goes live in France and Poland

Max, the streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery, is now live watch in France and Poland. In addition, an enhanced HBO Max has also launched in the Netherlands and will launch in Belgium on 1st July, after an early access period starting today.

The launches complete the first wave of Max’s European rollout that began last month and mean that the service is now available in 25 countries in Europe.

The service will be the streaming home of season two of House of the Dragon and subscribers can also look forward to big name movies including Dune: Part Two, Wonka, Joker, and Harry Potter.

In all markets where Max is available in Europe, it’ll be the only place to stream live every moment, every medal, every athlete, and every team during the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “Max’s global momentum continues to build as even more customers now have access to unparalleled quality content including HBO, Discovery, Warner Bros, DC, Eurosport and CNN.

“These international fan-favorites are complemented with meaningful, high quality local original programming. With over half the worldwide market still ahead of us, the globalisation of Max is only just beginning.”