Twisters gets digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray release dates

(from left) Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones), Javi (Anthony Ramos), and Tyler (Glen Powell), in Twisters directed by Lee Isaac Chung.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell’s Twisters will be available to buy and rent from digital stores on September 2nd with a 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD release following on October 14th.

The epic disaster movie stars Edgar-Jones as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City.

Lured back to the open plains by her friend to test a ground-breaking new tracking system, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), a charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better.

As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma, and in the fight of their lives.

The film was produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley and directed by Lee Isaac Chung.

