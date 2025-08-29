McCain to sponsor E4 evening entertainment shows

McCain has struck a six-month deal to sponsor over 300 hours of entertainment programming on E4.

Under the deal shows idents sponsored by McCain Vibes – the food giant’s new hot snacks which “blend the fluffiness of chips with the flavour-packed crunch of a crisp”- will appear alongside shows such as The Simpsons, Below Deck and Modern Family in the 6pm – 11pm bloc.

The deal covers both linear and streaming and starts on September 1st.

Sam Hicks, Head of Advertiser Strategy at Channel 4, said: “E4 Prime Entertainment offers a unique opportunity to connect with younger audiences through some of the most loved shows on television.

“We’re thrilled to welcome McCain Vibes as sponsor, as a brand that perfectly complements E4’s award-winning, critically acclaimed programming.”

Mark Hodge, VP of Marketing at McCain, added: “Sponsoring E4 Prime Entertainment was a no-brainer, enabling us to reach the 18–34 audience with our innovative hot snacks made to share, through the content they love to bond over.

“Since launch, McCain Vibes has been sparking a polarising debate: is it a chip or is it a crisp? We’re excited to keep the conversation going and bring our crisp/chip combo hot snack thingy to fans of iconic entertainment.”