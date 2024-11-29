Channel 4 Sales strikes Christmas sponsorship deal for C4 & UKTV channels

Jewellers Beaverbrooks are to sponsor programming across multiple Channel 4, UKTV and Warner Bros. Discovery channels after striking a deal with Channel 4 Sales which sells advertising on all three broadcasters’ outlets.

The two month deal, secured by Channel 4 Sales in partnership with Republic of Media, will see the jewellers sponsor programming across Channel 4, E4 and More4 including Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas and An Alpine Christmas by Train.

Sponsorship messaging will also feature alongside shows on the BBC’s advert-funded channels U&Dave, U&W and U&Yesterday, plus its subscription channel U&GOLD, and on Warner Bros. Discovery channels.

A rotating set of idents will highlight the unique relationships and sentiment behind gifting moments during the festive period.

Grace Yates, Brand Manager at Beaverbrooks, said: “We are so excited to be launching our sponsorship of Festive Entertainment across Channel 4 and its’ partner channels. It’s a great opportunity for Beaverbrooks to reach such a large audience at a key commercial time of year.”

Nick Archer, Client & Business Development Leader at Channel 4 says: “With the holiday season fast approaching and many people’s minds go to loved ones, Beaverbrooks is the perfect sponsor for this strand.

“As well as sponsoring great festive content on Channel 4, this deal also allows us to showcase our work as a leading sales representative for media owners and it furthers our wonderful relationship with Republic of Media.”