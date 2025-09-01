Speed Fibre completes purchase of BT’s Irish wholesale business

The previously announced sale of BT’s Irish wholesale and enterprise business unit to Speed Fibre has now been completed.

Speed Fibre, a subsidiary of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, gains around 400 customers across the telecoms, enterprise and government sectors plus a c.3,400km network of owned and operated fibre.

In a statement, Cordiant said the acquisition of BT Communications Ireland Ltd (BTCIL) “enhances Speed Fibre’s ability to deliver advanced connectivity solutions through the integration of BTCIL’s complementary capabilities and domestic customer base.”

The company intends to combine resources in ode to “achieve greater operational efficiencies and deliver a broader range of connectivity products and services for customers across Ireland”.