Mercedes-Benz cars to gain Samsung Digital Key support

Samsung is adding Digital Key support for selected Mercedes-Benz models, allowing owners to unlock and start their vehicles without a physical key.

Digital Key is integrated into the Samsung Wallet app and is available on many of the firm’s smartphones including the Galaxy S21 Ultra/S21+, S22 Ultra/S22+, S23 Ultra/S23+, S24 Ultra/S24+, S25 Ultra/S25+, S25 Edge, Z Fold3, Z Fold4, Z Fold5, Z Fold6, Z Fold Special Edition.

The Mercedes-Benz models gaining support for Digital Key will vary between regions and the roll-out will get underway next month.

Woncheol Chai, EVP and Head of the Digital Wallet Team at the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, said: “We’re excited to bring Mercedes-Benz drivers the incredible convenience that comes with Samsung Digital Key access.

“Our collaboration with Mercedes-Benz advances our vision of providing effortless access to tech-enabled experiences across the Galaxy ecosystem.”

Stefan Blossey, Director of Body-/Comfort-E/E, UI Components at Mercedes-Benz, added: “Bringing convenience and luxury to our customers is our top priority as we strive to bring them the best vehicle experience possible.

“Samsung Digital Key allows Mercedes-Benz to continue offering our customers convenient access and connectivity to their vehicles.”