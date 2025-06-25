New update brings tennis to Apple Sports app

Ahead of the start of Wimbledon 2025 on June 30th, Apple has updated its sports app to include tennis scores.

Launched last year, the free Apple Sports app offers a host of useful information about major sports including real-time scores, stats and fixtures details. Fans can follow their favourite teams, tournaments, and leagues and easily navigate between scores and upcoming games.

A new update rolling out from today brings tennis to the list of supported sports which also includes Premier League, MLS, NBA, NHL, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, and Serie A.

Apple says: “Tennis fans can access live scores for Grand Slam® and 1000-level tournaments, and can track every point across all men’s and women’s singles matches, beginning with Wimbledon.

“Fans can stay updated on a player’s progress throughout the tournament, with live scores delivered incredibly fast in the same way fans have been loving from Apple Sports, plus get results from every match from the first round through the finals.

“Fans can follow all of the action as the tournament and season unfolds.”

The update also brings a new and more customisable ‘Home’ section to the app which gives users more control over the information they see.



