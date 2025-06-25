BBC’s 13 Minutes podcast returns with the story of the Space Shuttle

The BBC’s space podcast 13 Minutes returns next month with a new season exploring the story of the Space Shuttle.

Presented by Dame Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, the podcast will chart the Shuttle’s progression from a clandestine project, all the way through to the return to flight after the tragedy of the Challenger disaster.

Audiences will hear from the NASA astronauts, engineers, scientists and support staff who made the Shuttle a reality.

13 Minutes Presents: The Space Shuttle will be available to UK audiences as a boxset on BBC Sounds.

International audiences can listen to the boxset on the subscription service BBC Podcasts Premium on Apple Podcasts or through other popular podcast apps where episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

Previous seasons told the stories of the first Moon landing and the near-disaster of Apollo 13.

Dame Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, said: “I’m delighted to be joining the team of 13 Minutes and telling the extraordinary story of the Space Shuttle. The first two seasons of the podcast made for essential listening, so it’s a privilege to be a part of season three.

“I hope listeners will join me as we explore the Space Shuttle and that they come away with a deeper appreciation for the people, risks, and moments that shaped this incredible chapter in space exploration history.”

Martin Smith, Executive Editor, added: “We are excited to launch of Season 3 of 13 Minutes, where we delve into the remarkable journey of the Space Shuttle. This season offers an in-depth exploration of the Shuttle’s ambitious objectives, its groundbreaking achievements, and the challenges it faced.

“But perhaps above all it allows those who were there at the key moments to add their very personal perspectives and memories which make these significant moments of our history into powerfully human stories too.

“Listeners will gain a comprehensive understanding of its profound impact on space exploration. We are also thrilled to have Dame Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock as our host, whose passion and experience as a space scientist will bring this story to life.”