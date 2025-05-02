Samsung reveals May bank holiday mobile and TV deals

The promotion includes savings on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone.

Samsung has announced a host of new deals on mobile and home entertainment products, including Galaxy handsets and OLED TVs, running across the May bank holiday weekend and beyond.

The deals are available on samsung.com and in its Kings Cross London store and include:

Mobile and wearables deals

Save £150 when you buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra, or save £100 when you buy the Galaxy S25 or S24

Save £75 when you buy the Galaxy A56 or A36

Save £150 on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, or Save £75 on the Galaxy Watch7

Save £200 when you buy a Galaxy Book5 plus get a guaranteed £100 off when you trade in any laptop, tablet or Android smartphone in any condition

TV & Entertainment deals

Save up to £100 when you buy selected 4K Neo QLED TVs

Get a Free Freestyle when you buy a selected OLED TV

Save up to 20% on selected Monitors with discount code MAYMON

Claim up to £200 cashback on selected 2024 8K or 4K Neo QLED TVs

Home Appliances