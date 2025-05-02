Samsung reveals May bank holiday mobile and TV deals

Samsung has announced a host of new deals on mobile and home entertainment products, including Galaxy handsets and OLED TVs, running across the May bank holiday weekend and beyond.
The deals are available on samsung.com and in its Kings Cross London store and include:
Mobile and wearables deals
- Save £150 when you buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra, or save £100 when you buy the Galaxy S25 or S24
- Save £75 when you buy the Galaxy A56 or A36
- Save £150 on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, or Save £75 on the Galaxy Watch7
- Save £200 when you buy a Galaxy Book5 plus get a guaranteed £100 off when you trade in any laptop, tablet or Android smartphone in any condition
TV & Entertainment deals
- Save up to £100 when you buy selected 4K Neo QLED TVs
- Get a Free Freestyle when you buy a selected OLED TV
- Save up to 20% on selected Monitors with discount code MAYMON
- Claim up to £200 cashback on selected 2024 8K or 4K Neo QLED TVs
Home Appliances
- Save 20% when you buy 3 selected home appliances together, or 15% when you buy 2
- Save 15% when you buy a selected oven & hob together
- Save 15% when you buy a selected washing machine & tumble dryer together
- Save up to £200 on selected Vacuum Cleaners1, plus get up to £200 off selected when you recycle your old one for free