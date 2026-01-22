EE launches new range of refurbished iPhone & Galaxy plans

EE is now offering a range of monthly mobile plans which include a pre-owned iPhone or Samsung smartphone and the ability to spread the phone’s cost over a 36 month period.

Models available include the Samsung Galaxy S22, S23 and S24 plus the iPhone 12, 13 and 14.

EE says every phone is “rigorously” checked and subjected to a 53-point quality inspection with any repairs carried out using manufacturer-approved parts.

All devices also get an extended warranty that covers manufacturer faults for the entire lifetime of the customer’s plan and are shipped in recycled EE-branded packaging with a genuine charging cable.

The network is also offering a 40% discount on the airtime plan to students who opt for a refurbished phone.

Sharon Meadows, MD Marketing & Commercial, EE said: “Our new range of refurbished smartphone Flex Pay plans makes great technology accessible to more people, in a way that helps both budgets and the planet.

“Refurbished is no longer a second choice, it’s now mainstream, with younger customers leading the way when it comes to thrifty, sustainable choices.

“Our launch will give them and consumers across the UK, total confidence they’re getting a high-quality device, backed by EE’s extended warranty and award-winning support, along with access to the UK’s best network.”