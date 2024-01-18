Apple TV+ releases trailer for its upcoming Messi documentary 

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend, its new documentary series which debuts globally on February 21st.

The four-part series tracks eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi through his career, including five FIFA World Cup appearances and his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win.

Viewers are promised “most personal interviews to date” with the player, alongside contributions from teammates, coaches, competitors, devout fans and commentators.

Theseries is produced for Apple by Smuggler Entertainment and in association with Pegsa and is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore, Emmy and Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Emmy Award winner Matt Renner.

Messi is currently captain of the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami – Apple has a 10-year deal to stream all MLS matches, with fans in more than 100 countries and regions able to sign up for its MLS Season Pass.

