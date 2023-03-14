Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One gets new poster

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has a new poster featuring the film’s flagship stunt. Arriving in cinemas this Summer, the film sees Tom Cruise return as Impossible Missions Force (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt.

Joining him are Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Frederick Schmidt.

The film is produced by Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie, with McQuarrie also directing.