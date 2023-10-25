SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing & Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One marks second week as UK’s bestselling film

-

Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is enjoying a second week at the top of the UK’s Official Film Chart. The film’s strong performance is still based on digital sales only, with a Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray release not scheduled until November 6th

Meg 2: The Trench rises 13 places to the number 2 slot following its release on physical formats, beating its previous highest peak of third place. 

Barbie (3) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (4) hold on to their positions for a second week, while Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (5) drops three places, and Insidious: The Red Door lifts two to a new peak (6).

Practical Magic rises 14 places to Number 7 this week, while The Nun II rounds out this week’s Top 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 25th October 2023

LWPosTitleLabel
11MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PT 1PARAMOUNT
152MEG 2 – THE TRENCHWARNER HOME VIDEO
33BARBIEWARNER HOME VIDEO
44INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINYWALT DISNEY
25TRANSFORMERS – RISE OF THE BEASTSPARAMOUNT
86INSIDIOUS – THE RED DOORSONY PICTURES HE
217PRACTICAL MAGICWARNER HOME VIDEO
68THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIEUNIVERSAL PICTURES
59GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY – VOL 3MARVEL FILMS
NEW10THE NUN IIWARNER HOME VIDEO
© Official Charts Company 2023

POPULAR