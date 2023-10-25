Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One marks second week as UK’s bestselling film

Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is enjoying a second week at the top of the UK’s Official Film Chart. The film’s strong performance is still based on digital sales only, with a Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray release not scheduled until November 6th.

Meg 2: The Trench rises 13 places to the number 2 slot following its release on physical formats, beating its previous highest peak of third place.

Barbie (3) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (4) hold on to their positions for a second week, while Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (5) drops three places, and Insidious: The Red Door lifts two to a new peak (6).

Practical Magic rises 14 places to Number 7 this week, while The Nun II rounds out this week’s Top 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 25th October 2023