Yellowstone prequel 1923 returns to Paramount+ next week 

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1923, the Yellowstone prequel starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, returns to Paramount+ UK next week with the first of four new episodes.

Created by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, the series debuted last month and introduced viewers to a new line-up of Duttons led by Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren).

The first four episodes of the show’s debut season saw the family ambushed by adversary Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) in an attack that left Jacob seriously injured, leading Cara to summon nephew Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) back from Africa to lead the fightback.

The show took a mid-season break, leaving viewers waiting to see what happened next, but returns with episode 5 on February 6th followed by a new episode each week until February 27th.

Paramount+ has already ordered a second season of eight episodes.

In the UK, Paramount+ is also the streaming home to Yellowstone and spin-off 1883, in addition to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Halo and Yellowjackets plus movies including recent hits The Lost City and Top Gun: Maverick.

Costing for £6.99 per month/£69.90 per year after a free seven-day trial, the service is available to watch on streaming devices from Apple, Amazon, Google and Roku, plus Samsung and LG Smart TVs.