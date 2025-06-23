Paramount+ confirms Mobland will return for second season

Mobland has been recommissioned of a second season after becoming one of Paramount+’s biggest hit shows.

The gang drama, which stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, has been watched by 26 million viewers to date and spent five consecutive weeks in Nielsen’s most recent ranking of Top 10 SVOD Original Series.

Executive produced by Guy Ritchie and David C. Glasser, the series was created by Ronan Bennett who wrote it alongside Jez Butterworth.

Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment, said: “With over 26 million viewers and climbing, Mobland has become a resounding triumph driven by the creative brilliance of Guy, Jez, Ronan and David C. Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse performances by Tom, Pierce, and Helen.”

“We are elated to greenlight a second season of this global phenomenon, which has dominated both domestic and international charts and soared to #1 in the United Kingdom.”

Glasser, who is the CEO of production company 101 Studios, added: “Mobland was one of those incredible moments where Chris McCarthy came to us with the vision of creating the next great mob series, and after traversing the UK countryside in a quest to land Guy Ritchie, we both came to the realization that we knew the exact formula.

“With the extraordinary talent of Guy, Ronan, Jez and our incredible cast, we brought that vision to life.”

