Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 gets confirmed airdate

Apple TV has confirmed that Godzilla series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will return with its 10-episode second season on February 27th.

Season one took place in 2 time zones – the 1950s and half a century later – and tracked two siblings looking to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organisation known as Monarch.

Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw – played by Wyatt Russell in the 1950s and Kurt Russell in the later era.

Season two will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance.

The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea.

The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a Titan event on the horizon.