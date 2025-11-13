Women’s sporting competitions deliver record-breaking audiences

A new report from TV and video market intelligence firm Glance confirms the continued attraction of live sports to TV audiences who are embracing new formats and women’s competitions in ever greater numbers.

The firm has released 15 highlights from its Sport Key Facts 2025 report which analyses TV sports consumption in 45 international markets between September 2024 and August 2025.

These include the highest-ever Super Bowl audience which achieved an all-time record of 126.7 million viewers and 100% market share on FOX in the United States and the emergence of women’s sports as a major ratings driver.

Women’s sport achieved breakthrough momentum globally, with the UEFA Women’s European Championship securing the number one sporting audience in both Germany and the UK.

The Women’s Tour de France nearly doubled its viewership from 1.4 million in 2024 to 2.7 million average viewers in 2025, peaking at 4.4 million viewers with 41% market share on France 2 for the final stage.

Other key highlights include that the Roland Garros final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner becoming France’s most-watched final since 2011, drawing over 5.1 million viewers on average on France 2 and France 3.

Sinner’s subsequent Wimbledon victory delivered the UK’s third-highest sporting audience of the season with nearly 5.8 million viewers and a 48.3% market share on BBC1.

Despite these emerging trends, football maintains its global dominance as the most consumed sports genre in 6 of the 15 territories studied, representing 49% of sports viewing in Italy and 71% in Spain.

The Yearly Sport Key Facts 2025 report, available via the OneGlance online platform, offers broadcasters, rights holders and sports organisations crucial insights for strategic planning and investment decisions.

Glance is planning to share subsequent Yearly Sports Key Facts updates looking at additional markets as well as F1 and MotoGP, which will be released in December and January.

“This sporting season has been defined by two clear trends: the continued dominance of premium sporting events in driving mass audiences, and the remarkable growth of women’s sport as a mainstream viewing proposition,” said Yassine‑Guillaume Berhoun, Director of Sport at Glance.

“From the Women’s Tour de France nearly doubling its 2024 performance to women’s football topping ratings charts across Europe, we’re witnessing a fundamental shift in sports viewership patterns.

“Audiences are increasingly embracing diverse sporting content, showing viewers have a strong appetite for a variety of premium live sports content.”