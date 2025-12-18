Apple TV confirms Monarch: Legacy of Monsters prequel 

Wyatt Russell in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Image: Apple.

Apple TV has announced a new prequel to its Monarch: Legacy of Monsters series in which Wyatt Russell will reprise his role as Colonel Lee Shaw.

Russell and his father Kurt share the role in Monarch where they depict the character in two different periods.

The unnamed spinoff series will be set in 1984 and follow Shaw as he goes a secret mission behind enemy lines in an attempt to stop the Soviets from unleashing a horrific new Titan big enough to destroy the U.S. and turn the tide of the Cold War.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and the new spin-off are part of Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse featuring Godzilla and King Kong.

Apple has also announced that Emmy Award-nominated screenwriter and producer Joby Harold will serve as show runner on the new series while also overseeing Legendary’s entire Monsterverse franchise for Apple TV.

He is also an executive producer on Monarch which returns for its second season on February 27th.