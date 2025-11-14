Sky Sports extends Ryder Cup and DP World Tour rights until 2029

Sky Sports will remain the home of the Ryder Cup and DP World Tour until at least the end of 2029 in the UK & Ireland after securing a four-year extension to its broadcast deal with the tournaments.

Under the new agreement, Sky Sports viewers will continue to enjoy unrivalled coverage of the DP World Tour’s global schedule that visits 25 countries in 2026, including five Rolex Series events – the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Genesis Scottish Open, BMW PGA Championship, Abu Dhabi Championship, and DP World Tour Championship.

Additionally, the deal will see Sky Sports exclusively broadcast the next two instalments of golf’s most iconic team competition – the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor, Ireland and the 2029 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, USA.

Sky’s Chief Sports Officer, Jonathan Licht, said: “Extending our long-standing partnership with the DP World Tour comes at a time when golf viewership is reaching record heights.

“This year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black once again proved why it remains one of the most compelling events in world sport and we look forward to bringing fans the next two.

“We also saw record audiences for the Tour at the Amgen Irish Open this year and we know there will be many more unmissable moments from the season-long Race to Dubai over the next four years.”

Guy Kinnings, Chief Executive Officer of the DP World Tour, added: “As golf’s global Tour, the DP World Tour’s unparalleled diversity of locations and players is really resonating with fans, with an increased viewership on Sky Sports this season and increased spectator numbers at our events.

“This year’s Ryder Cup also reinforced that golf’s greatest team contest produces the levels of drama that few other sporting events can match. With the storytelling prowess of Sky Sports for four more years, we’re well set to continue growing our fan base.”