New Titan revealed in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters teaser trailer 

Apple TV has confirmed that season two of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will see King Kong joined by Godzilla and Titan X – a new titan described as “a living cataclysm”.

Season one took place in 2 time zones – the 1950s and half a century later – and tracked two siblings looking to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organisation known as Monarch.

Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw – played by Wyatt Russell in the 1950s and Kurt Russell in the later era.

Season two, which debuts on February 27th, will reveal buried secrets that reunite our heroes on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea.

The returning cast also include Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett and Anders Holm.