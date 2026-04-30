Monarch of the Glen to be remade for 5

A “fresh reimagining” of Monarch of the Glen has been commissioned by 5 (previously Channel 5) and PBS. The 6 x 60 series will be produced by Ecosse Films, makers of the original BBC series.

When high-flying London lawyer Isla Campbell finds herself back at her family’s crumbling Highland estate for her estranged father’s funeral, she expects to be gone in days.

Instead, she discovers she has inherited a million-pound debt, a bank closing in, and a brother who refuses to let go of their ancestral home.

Under the same roof for the first time in years, brother and sister will have to find a way to save the struggling estate before time runs out and they lose it for good.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Jeremy Brock, alongside writer Stephen Greenhorn.

Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer and Head of Scripted, Paramount UK commented: “Monarch of the Glen is a much‑loved series, and this reimagining brings it back to life for a new generation.

“It’s a rich family saga with heart and humour at its core. With Jeremy Brock’s brilliant storytelling and the outstanding team at Ecosse Films, this is exactly the kind of big‑hearted, crowd‑pleasing drama that sits at the heart of 5.”

Jeremy Brock commented: “When I was offered the chance to re-imagine Monarch of the Glen, I leapt at it.

“I’m hugely excited by the opportunity to tell a story of family life and finding your place in our hectic world – one that celebrates the warmth, humour and eccentricities of a special community, with both optimism and authenticity.

“Hope and joy are a currency in short supply right now, and the Highlands – one of the most magical places on Earth – felt like exactly the right home for them.”

Robert Bernstein, Head of Drama, Producer at Ecosse Films added: “Monarch of the Glen holds a very special place in our hearts, and we are absolutely thrilled to be bringing this beloved show to the next generation of viewers.

“We are delighted to have a writer of Jeremy Brock’s extraordinary calibre at the helm of the series and the outstandingly talented team that is boarding the project.

“At a time when family and community feel more important than ever, we can’t wait to welcome our audience back to the Highlands to fall in love with Monarch of the Glen all over again.”



