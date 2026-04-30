NBA The Run gets gameplay trailer

NBA The Run, the officially licensed upcoming console and PC game from Play by Play Studios which debuts in June 2026, has a new gameplay trailer.

Set for release in June, the title features three game modes at launch:

Knockout Squads – Play on a Squad of 3. You control 1 player on the Squad, fill out your team with friends / other players and take on the competition.

– Play on a Squad of 3. You control 1 player on the Squad, fill out your team with friends / other players and take on the competition. Knockout Solos – Build your own Team of 3. You control your team and go head to head against other players and their teams of 3.

– Build your own Team of 3. You control your team and go head to head against other players and their teams of 3. Knockout Friends – Your own Private Tournament. Play alone against the AI, crew up w/ friends against the AI, or go head to head against anyone you want to invite in (up to 48 players at Launch).

Players will take to the courts as one of 30+ NBA stars, along with 5 fictional streetball legends, each with different playstyles, and each uniquely handcrafted and stylized.