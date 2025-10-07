STV Player adds Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis’ Moonlighting

Moonlighting, Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd’s hit 80s TV series, is now available to stream on STV Player.

Originally airing between 1985 and 1989, the private eye series made Willis a star and won a host of awards including six Emmys and three Golden Globes.

Shepherd stars as former fashion model Maddie Hayes, who goes broke and finds that one of her few remaining assets is ownership of the Blue Moon Detective Agency in Los Angeles where the employees include detective David Addison (Willis).

The series follows the unlikely pair as they argue their way through solving cases surrounded by a quirky cast of characters.

Audiences across the UK can now watch the show at no cost on STV Player which is available on all Freeview TVs and set top boxes, Sky devices and major streaming devices including the Apple TV set top box and Amazon’s range of Fire TV sticks.

Richard Williams, Managing Director, Audience (Video & Technology), at STV said: “We feel privileged to make this iconic show available to UK audiences on STV Player.

“This series has so many ingredients that make it the perfect comfort binge watch – fantastic writing, electric chemistry between the leads, and a sizeable sprinkle of Hollywood stardust.”