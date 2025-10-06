BBC Studios secures pre-sales for latest Attenborough series

BBC Studios has pre-sold Sir David Attenborough’s Kingdom – which chronicles the real-life sagas of four animal families – to a host of international broadcasters.

Filmed across five years in a river valley in Zambia, the series documents how the lives and fates of four families – leopards, hyenas, wild dogs and lions – are inextricably linked as they strive for a foothold.

It also features a supporting cast of elephants, bee-eaters and baboons who impact the central characters “in surprising and diverse ways”.

Narrated by Sir David, the series has been pre-sold to major markets including Australasia (Nine and TVNZ), Asia (Shanghai Media Group’s Dragon TV, China and WOWOW, Japan) and EMEA (Movistar Plus+, Spain and NPO, Netherlands).

Janet Brown, President, Global Content Sales, BBC Studios said: “The early international demand for Kingdom speaks to the Natural History Unit’s continued innovation in the natural history space, taking viewers to extraordinary places and telling thrilling, perspective-shifting stories.”