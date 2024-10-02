Prime Video’s Italian Citadel spin-off debuts next week

Image credit: Marco Ghidelli / Prime Video

Citadel: Diana, the six-part Italian companion series to Prime Video’s high-gloss spy drama Citadel, arrives on Prime Video next week (October 10th).

The series stars Matilda De Angelis as Diana Cavalieri who, since Citadel’s destruction eight years ago, has been trapped behind enemy lines as a mole inside the powerful enemy syndicate Manticore.

When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organisation, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who’s vying for leadership against the other European families.

De Angelis is also joined in the series by Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz and Filippo Nigro.

A further spin-off, Citadel: Honey Bunny, will be available to stream from November 7th while Citadel, which stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville is returning for a second season.