Paradise renewed for third season at Disney+

This article contains spoilers for season one and two.

A third season of Paradise, the post-apocalyptic political thriller from Dan Fogelman, has been commissioned by Disney+.

The show’s debut season opened in an apparently serene rural community – later revealed to be a bunker built so that a small cadre of handpicked VIPs could escape a devastating natural disaster.

But the murder of US President Bradford (James Marsden) set off both a chain of revelations and a play for control of the bunker culminating with Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) heading out of the bunker to search for his wife Teri – previously thought to be dead.

Season two picks up the story shortly after Collins exits the bunker and reveals how those who were left behind had fared in the three years since ‘The Day’.

The show has been a bit hit around the world according to Disney which says it’s amassed “over 30M hours for S2 and nearly 12 billion minutes streamed globally across its first two seasons.

“Season 2 has also driven 25M hours of lift to Season 1 – showing the series is still finding new audiences that are starting with the first season.”

The second season cast also includes Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV and Charlie Evans, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers.