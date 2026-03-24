For All Mankind to bow out with sixth season

For All Mankind, Apple TV’s hit alternative history sci-fi series, has been renewed for a sixth and final season.

The news comes before the show’s fifth series launches for audiences around the world this Friday (March 27th) and ahead of highly anticipated spinoff Star City making its global debut on May 29th.

Hailing from creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, For All Mankind was one of Apple TV’s debut shows when the platform launched in 2019.

“Getting to explore the ‘For All Mankind’ universe over six seasons has been an amazing privilege, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to finish the story the way we’ve always hoped,” said Wolpert and Nedivi.

“We’re incredibly proud of what this series has become, and grateful to Apple TV and Sony Pictures Television for helping us see it through to its final chapter.”

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV, commented: “From being one of the first Apple Originals to launch on Apple TV in 2019, ‘For All Mankind’ has remained an innovative, epic sci-fi series that has enthralled fans season after season.

“As one of Apple TV’s most enduring and celebrated series, it has delivered time and again because of the extraordinary artistry of visionary storytellers Ron, Matt and Ben, along with our partners at Sony, and we can’t wait for people to experience how this story comes to its exhilarating conclusion when the final season debuts next year.”