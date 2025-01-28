My5 app is coming to Sky Q

My5, the catch-up and streaming app from Channel 5, will launch on Sky Q set top boxes next month.

Customers currently have access to a selection of Channel 5’s shows via the Sky interface but will now be able to enjoy the broadcaster’s full range of content.

The app is already available on Sky Glass and Sky Stream, the pay-TV giant’s broadband-only devices.

Its addition to the older Q boxes will make the service available to millions more households across the UK and comes just weeks ahead of the app’s rebranding as 5 in March.

Kiaran Saunders, VP Distribution, Paramount UK said: “Our expanded distribution across Sky Q marks an important milestone in My5’s ongoing growth, enabling us to reach more homes than ever before.

“With the upcoming refresh to 5, we’re thrilled to deliver an even more engaging, streamlined and richer viewing experience for all of our audiences.”

Jon Simkin, Managing Director, Content Partnerships, Sky, said: “Our goal is to ensure our customers get the best entertainment experience, so we’re thrilled to be expanding Channel 5’s presence on Sky Q with the launch of its My5 app.

“Adding to the extensive range of content and apps already available on Sky Q and through our on-demand library, My5 gives viewers greater flexibility to enjoy their favourite shows all in one place while building on the fantastic Channel 5 content already available to Sky Q customers.”