Channel 5 and My5 to be rebranded

Channel 5 and its My5 catch-up app are to be rebranded as 5 next year, with the newly renamed app also getting a host of additional content.

Both outlets are owned by Paramount and the makeover will also see the streaming service offering viewers a “significantly expanded” line-up, including premium content from other Paramount brands and studios such as CBS, Comedy Central and MTV Entertainment Studios.

It’ll also offer a range of FAST channels plus a sample of hits from Paramount+, the group’s subscription streaming service, plus box sets from additional content partners.

However, a previously announced merger with Pluto.tv will not now go-ahead, leaving the brand as a standalone service in the UK.

Sarah Rose, President of Channel 5 and UK Regional Lead, Paramount, said: “We have seen record growth for My5 viewing over the last three years and, as more of our audience discover streaming, we think it’s the right time to have a much closer relationship between our linear and streaming services.”

Ben Frow, Chief Content Officer at Paramount UK, added: “We know from the success that so many of our Channel 5 shows have had on Netflix that there’s a huge appetite for our content in the streaming world.

“As we relaunch as 5, our streaming service will be a much bigger and broader offer than My5 with a significantly expanded range of content.”