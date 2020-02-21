YouView adds full Now TV app to retail and TalkTalk boxes

The full version of Sky’s Now TV streaming service is now available on retail and TalkTalk YouView set top boxes, allowing owners to watch channels such as Sky Atlantic and Sky Sports.

Now TV offers Sky’s premium channels on flexible monthly terms with customers able to buy monthly ‘passes’ for bundles of entertainment channels – including Sky One, Sky Atlantic and the recently launched Sky Comedy – plus the broadcaster’s full range of movie channels.

In addition Sky’s sports channels are available through daily, weekly and monthly passes, allowing fans to watch specific matches and events on their own terms.

A cutdown version of the Now TV app, restricted to standard definition movies, has been available on YouView since launch but the arrival of the full service means box owners can now watch all of Sky’s premium content on their boxes in 720p High Definition.

A £3 per month boost pass delivers 1080p and surround sound.

The Now TV app is also available on BT set top boxes for those who wish to purchase a pass direct from Now TV.

However customers who buy passes from BT as part of the ISP’s relaunched TV service will gain additional features, including the ability to record programmes and to watch live channels via their EPG.

Now TV joins Netflix, iPlayer, UKTV Play, All4, ITV Hub and My5 on YouView’s list of on-demand and catch-up apps. The platform is due to add Britbox, the BBC and ITV backed streaming service, at some point this year.

In addition BT and TalkTalk customers also have access to Amazon Prime Video.

A universal text and Alexa-enabled voice search feature allows customers to find content across all providers with a single search.