Netflix and Amazon Ads announce programmatic ad alliance

Advertisers who place campaigns using Amazon Ads will soon have access to Netflix’s ad inventory in the UK, US, and selected other territories.

Under the tie-up advertisers will be able to use Amazon DSP – a tool which leverages advanced AI to deliver campaigns to relevant audiences – to reach Netflix audiences from Q4 2025.

The deal also covers France, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Italy, Germany and Australia.

Paul Kotas, Senior Vice President at Amazon Ads, said: “We’re delighted to enter into this partnership with Netflix, enabling brands to reach their subscribers and extensive library of premium content with Amazon DSP.

“Our goal is to remove the guesswork for advertisers by making it simple to manage all of their TV planning and buying with Amazon Ads.”

Amy Reinhard, President of Advertising at Netflix, added: “This partnership with Amazon perfectly aligns with our commitment of bringing advertisers even greater flexibility in their buys to achieve their marketing goals.

“By integrating Amazon DSP and enabling even more advanced capabilities together over time, we’re making it easier than ever to connect with Netflix’s global engaged audience.”