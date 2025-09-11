BBC’s advert-funded streaming service launches on Sky Q

The BBC’s commercial streaming service U is now available on Sky Q set top boxes.

Available on a wide number of smart TVs and set top boxes, the app offers catch-up access to content from the BBC’s advert-funded channels &Dave, U&Drama, U&W,U&Yesterday and U&Eden, plus additional boxsets. 

It’s arrival on Sky Q is part of a longterm deal which already saw it launch on Sky Glass and Sky Stream devices and secured ongoing access to the BBC’s subscription channels U&alibi and U&Gold for Sky customers.

Both the linear channels and streaming service are operated by UKTV, a wholly owned BBC subsidiary. 

Sam Tewungwa, Managing Director at UKTV, said: “U is going from strength to strength with on-going growth in views, reach and quality of content. We’re delighted to be building on this success by bringing U to more Sky homes via the hugely popular Sky Q platform.”

Jon Simkin, Managing Director, Content Partnerships, Sky, commented: “We’re pleased to expand our partnership with UKTV through the launch of the U app on Sky Q, having already launched on Sky Stream and Sky Glass.

“This gives our customers even more choice and flexibility in how they enjoy great TV on Sky.”

