Eureka confirms UK release for Kinji Fukasaku’s Shogun Samurai

Kinji Fukasaku’s epic, unflinching thriller Shogun Samurai is getting its first UK Blu-ray release as part of Eureka Entertainment’s Masters of Cinema Series.

Available from November 17th, the film – also known as The Yagyu Clan Conspiracy – is one of Fukasaku’s most revered forays into the samurai genre.

During the Edo period, shogun Hidetada Tokugawa is killed, poisoned by an unknown assailant, sparking a vicious power struggle between his two sons Tadanaga (Teruhiko Saigo) and Iemitsu (Matsukata), who is suspected of having arranged his father’s murder.

As the conflict between the pair intensifies and their father’s former allies are forced to choose sides, samurai Munenori Yagyu (Yorozuya) and his own sons Jubei (Chiba) and Munefuyu (Kentaro Kudo) become embroiled in the conflict until it reaches its bitter end.

