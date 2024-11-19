Three UK offering early access tickets for Peter Kay’s new tour

Three UK is offering users of its rewards app pre-sale ticket access to Peter Kay’s new 2025 tour on the following dates: 

  • AO Arena Manchester on Friday 7th February
  • first direct arena Leeds on Saturday 8th March
  • P&J Live, Aberdeen on Friday 30th and Saturday 31st May
  • Utilita Arena Newcastle on Saturday 25th August
  • AO Arena Manchester on Friday 19th September

The tickets will be available from 10am on Thursday 21st November for up to 48 hours. 

To access the pre-sale window, fans need to be a Three UK customer and have downloaded and registered on the Three+ app before pre-sale period opens.

