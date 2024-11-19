Three UK offering early access tickets for Peter Kay’s new tour

Three UK is offering users of its rewards app pre-sale ticket access to Peter Kay’s new 2025 tour on the following dates:

AO Arena Manchester on Friday 7 th February

February first direct arena Leeds on Saturday 8 th March

March P&J Live, Aberdeen on Friday 30 th and Saturday 31 st May

and Saturday 31 May Utilita Arena Newcastle on Saturday 25 th August

August AO Arena Manchester on Friday 19th September

The tickets will be available from 10am on Thursday 21st November for up to 48 hours.

To access the pre-sale window, fans need to be a Three UK customer and have downloaded and registered on the Three+ app before pre-sale period opens.