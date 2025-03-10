WWE debuts on Netflix India next month

WWE coverage in India moves exclusively to Netflix next month as part of the streaming service’s long-term partnership with the sport.

The move means fans in the country will be able to stream all of WWE’s weekly flagship shows — Raw, NXT, and SmackDown — as well as WWE’s Premium Live Events including SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, Royal Rumble and the upcoming WrestleMania, as part of their Netflix subscription.

Netflix will also feature new and exclusive archival content from the WWE vault, and the ability to stream live or on demand.

Netflix will stream WWE live in India from April 1.