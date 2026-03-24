Netflix’s Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov fight to be available to bars

Pubs, bars and other hospitality venues across the UK and Ireland will be able to show Tyson Fury’s April 11th fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov after Netflix and Sky Business announced a new tie-up.

Netflix, which holds exclusive rights to the fight and will bring it to millions of residential subscribers in both countries, has struck a deal to allow Sky Business to offer it to licensed venues as a commercial PPV licence.

The undercard features leading British fighters including Conor Benn and Frazer Clarke, culminating in the British Heavyweight Title bout featuring Jeamie Tshikeva.

Tony Singh, Managing Director of Business Development (Northern Europe) at Netflix, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Sky Business to bring Netflix’s first major UK boxing event to pubs and bars across the country.

“Expanding on our deep and longstanding partnership with Sky to create exciting new ways for fans to come together and enjoy the action.”

James Tweddle, Director of Hospitality at Sky Business, said: “We’re excited to partner with Netflix for the first time to bring this huge boxing event to the on-trade.

“Fury’s return, a strong undercard and a major British title on the line makes this a standout night for all boxing fans – and a major commercial opportunity for venues to drive footfall and boost revenue.”