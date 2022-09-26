Netflix announces new Helsinki games studio

Netflix has announced the opening of a second in-house game studio in Helsinki, Finland as part of efforts to diversify its content offering.

The streamer says it aims to offer “a variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games — with no ads and no in-app purchases — to our hundreds of millions of members around the world.”

In a statement Amir Rahimi, VP of Game Studios, said: “This will be a games studio that we build from scratch, and our second games studio in Helsinki alongside Next Games, which became part of Netflix earlier this year.

“Along with Night School Studio and Boss Fight Entertainment, these four studios, each with different strengths and focus areas, will develop games that will suit the diverse tastes of our members.

“It’s still early days, and we have much more work to do to deliver a great games experience on Netflix. Creating a game can take years, so I’m proud to see how we’re steadily building the foundation of our games studios in our first year, and look forward to sharing what we produce in the coming years.”