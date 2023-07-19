Netflix UK withdraws cheapest ad-free package for all new and returning customers

Netflix has removed its lowest priced advert-free package for new and returning customers in the UK who will now have to pay a minimum of £10.99 per month to enjoy uninterrupted viewing.

The now withdrawn Basic package, which cost £6.99 per month and allowed customers to stream in 720p HD on a single device, is included in pay-TV bundles offered by Sky and BT.

The streaming service also offers a £10.99 Standard which streams shows in full HD and a £15.99 Premium which offers Ultra HD picture quality.

Last year Netflix introduced a Basic with Adverts plan costing £4.99 month which also offered 720p HD streaming. This has now been replaced by a new Standard with Adverts plan which still costs £4.99 but offers full HD streaming.

In a help document, Netflix says: “The Basic plan is no longer available for new or rejoining members. If you are currently on the Basic plan, you can remain on this plan until you change plans or cancel your account.”