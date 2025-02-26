Retro-styled mobile Tennis game hits app stores

A new retro-styled Tennis game from the BAFTA award-winning studio behind New Star Soccer, Retro Goal and Retro Bowl is now available as a free download from mobile app stores.

Retro Slam Tennis is described as “a full-on role-playing experience where if you work hard and hone your skills then you can be the “new star” in world tennis”.

Players can compete on hard, clay and grass courts, hire coaches, complete challenges and acquire sponsors as they work their way up the ranks to become the world’s best player.

Simon Read, founder of New Star Games, had this to say about the game. “I have been wanting to make a tennis game for many years, using a similar approach to that of New Star Soccer with both the gameplay mechanic and the tongue-in-cheek simulation of a player career. Now it’s finally here I can’t wait to see how players take to it.”



