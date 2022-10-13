Netgem TV adds Vivaldi classical musical channel to line-up

Music channel Vivaldi has followed last week’s arrival on Freeview with a deal to launch on set top boxes powered Netgem TV.

Available directly from Netgem and via ISP partners, the boxes offer both terrestrial and streamed channels on the same EPG alongside a line-up of free and subscription on-demand apps.

Owned by Thema, a CANAL+ Group Company, Vivaldi offers a mix of classic music designed to appeal to both newcomers to the world of classical music as well as existing fans.

“Vivaldi’s mission is to share the very best of classical music, dance, and jazz with the largest possible audience. We are pleased to associate with Netgem in the UK to fulfil this goal,” said Wilfried Texier, Marketing Director of Vivaldi channel.



Sylvain Thevenot, Chief Commercial Officer for Netgem Group, commented: “We’re very pleased to include Vivaldi in our line up for Netgem TV, demonstrating how quality and differentiating programming creates value and differentiation for our ISP distributor partners without increasing the price tag for the viewers – a much needed benefit in this time of wallet crunch.”