New BT hub boosts connectivity for small business broadband customers 

BT’s Smart Hub 3, billed as its “most advanced router yet”, is now available to small business customers, alongside its ‘Complete Wi-Fi Plus’ Wi-Fi extender discs which extend signal to every room on a business’ estate.

The Smart Hub 3, which comes as standard on all new Full Fibre business plans, increases wireless speeds up to 900Mbps and enables businesses to connect over 100 devices. It can also provide back up from EE’s mobile network to keep customers online in the event of any service disruptions.

Chris Sims, BT’s Managing Director for Small and Medium Business said: “For growing businesses with a vast number of connected devices across multiple rooms, reliable connectivity is now business critical.

“We’re committed to supporting customers with the speedy, dependable networks they need, for the best value.”

“Our best ever Smart Hub 3 router and new mesh system will continue to future proof our business customers, with faster Wi-Fi speeds and reliable connectivity so they can worry less about their broadband and focus more on what they do best.”