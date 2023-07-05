New cases and screen protectors for Google Pixel Fold and 7A smartphones now available from Zagg

Owners of the latest Google Pixel phones can now protect their purchase with new, officially licensed, products from accessories specialists Zagg.

Available for the Google Pixel 7a is the Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Elite (£24.99) which is built with aluminosilicate glass – said to be 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection – and includes a surface treatment which disperses the oil from your fingertips, making fingerprints nearly invisible when the screen is turned on.

Meanwhile owners of the Google Pixel Fold can opt for the Zagg Gear4 Bridgetown case (£39.99) which has been specially designed to cover and protect the phone’s hinge.

Zagg Gear4 Bridgetown case for the Google Pixel Fold

Reinforced with D3O Bio, billed as “the world’s most advanced, plant-based protection material”, the case has been tested and proven to protect from drops up to 10 feet (3 meters) and is compatible with most wireless chargers.

Both products carry Google’s “Made for” badge confirming that they’ve been certified to meet its compatibility standards.

Speaking earlier this year, Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for Zagg said: “Your cell phone is not just a device, it’s a lifeline and an essential part of your daily life.

“It serves as our communication hub, entertainment center, personal assistant, and so much more. Zagg mobile accessories deliver 360-degree protection for these devices that have become so indispensable.”