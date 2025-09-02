New Channel 4 series challenges group to survive an apocalypse

A new Channel 4 series is to pitch a group of ordinary people into a simulated apocalypse, challenging them to survive for 28 days without running water, heating, or electricity.

Hailing from The Garden, part of ITV Studios, the 8-part Apocalypse will be filmed in an abandoned, real-world, town that bears all the hallmarks of being ravaged by an apocalyptic event.

Participants will need to scavenge for food and supplies, reusing and repurposing anything they find but only if they can muster skills and wherewithal to do it. Nothing here comes easy, and in the face of scarce resources will this unlikely group of strangers band together or fall apart?

Ian Dunkley, commissioning editor at Channel 4, said:“Apocalypse will be the real deal – ordinary people in an authentic urban setting facing extraordinary but completely credible challenges.

“We’ve all wondered how we would cope if disaster struck close to home, and this series promises to give us a very good idea.”

Nicola Brown, Creative Director at The Garden, added: “Apocalypse is a hugely ambitious new take on the beloved survival genre.

“We’re dropping our cast in an incredible urban landscape, filled with the debris of modern life. In this alien yet familiar world, they’ll start again from scratch, and discover what’s really important to them.

“We can’t wait to chart the highs and lows as our cast face a series of tough choices, battling the environment and perhaps even each other…”