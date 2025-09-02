Vodafone boosts full fibre footprint with Community Fibre tie-up

Vodafone says its full fibre broadband is now available to an additional 550,000 homes across London thanks to a new partnership with Community Fibre.

The tie-up is in addition to agreements VodafoneThree, the new parent company of the Vodafone and Three brands, has with CityFibre and Openreach and means the firm can now supply full fibre packages to more than 21.5 million homes nationwide.

Customers within the footprint of Community Fibre’s network can benefit from symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 2.2 Gbps.

New and existing Vodafone customers can save up to £4 a month when they add broadband to their mobile plan and the ISP says it will pay £100 towards any exit fees incurred by customers who switch from a rival ISP and sign up to a Vodafone Standard or Pro home broadband plan.